Miller’s 22 leads No. 17 Maryland women past Fordham 83-76

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 22 and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 17 Maryland turned back Fordham 83-76 on Sunday.

The Terrapins (2-1), coming off an 81-56 loss at No. 1 South Carolina, struggled to put away the Rams (2-1).

After taking a 21-10 lead after one quarter, Maryland was only up 34-33 at the break. A 14-0 run in the third quarter, which included two 3-pointers from Vanderbilt transfer Brinae Alexander, pushed the lead to 54-39. The Rams came back with five 3-pointers and went ahead 59-58. Miller’s late 3 had the Terps in front 62-59 going into the fourth quarter.

Abbie Meyers and Lavender Briggs hit jumpers to push it to seven and then a 7-0 run made it 74-63 with 2:12 to go and Fordham didn’t challenge. Maryland made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter, 14 of 16 in the second half and finished the game 23 of 28. Miller was 13 of 14.

Shyanne Sellers scored 15 points for the Terrapins, Alexander had 14 and Meyers 11, leaving the Princeton transfer two points short of 1,000 for her career.

Fordham, which was 10 of 11 from the foul line, was led by Anna DeWolfe with 24 points. Kaitlyn Downey scored 17 with 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Asiah Dingle added 16 points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.