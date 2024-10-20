Miller’s 2 TD passes to Nelson help N. Dakota State beat S. Dakota State 13-9

Cam Miller threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson with 1:49 to play and North Dakota State, ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, beat top-ranked South Dakota State 13-9 to snap a five-game skid against the Jackrabbits. Miller was 7-of-7 passing for 76 yards — including the touchdown to Nelson — on the go-ahead possession. Miller threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nelson that opened the scoring with 6:03 to play in the first half. Chase Mason scored on a 66-yard run for South Dakota State.

