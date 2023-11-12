Miller, Wooden lead Southern Utah over Stephen F. Austin 45-17

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdown passes to Isaiah Wooden and Southern Utah rolled to a 45-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin. Tyler Graham kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Southern Utah (5-5, 3-2 United Athletic Conference) a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Chris Campos answered with a 42-yarder 41 seconds into the second quarter to pull Stephen F. Austin (3-7, 0-5) even. After that the Miller-Wooden combo dominated. Miller’s first touchdown pass to Wooden covered 25 yards and came with 22 seconds left before halftime, giving the Thunderbirds a 10-3 lead. Miller and Wooden teamed up for 39- and 38-yard touchdowns in the third quarter to push Southern Utah’s lead to 24-3. Miller and Wooden connected for a final time from 7 yards out midway through the fourth quarter to make it 31-3.

