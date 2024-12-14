Miller throws for 2 TDs, runs for another as North Dakota State tops Mercer 31-7 in FCS quarterfinal

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw a pair of touchdown passes to Bryce Lance and ran for another to lead North Dakota State over Mercer 31-7 on Saturday and into the FCS semifinals. The second-seeded Bison, in their 15th straight FCS playoffs and winner of nine titles, will play No. 3 seed South Dakota State, a 55-14 winner over Incarnate Word. The Bison beat the Jackrabbits 13-9 during the regular season. Miller was 16 of 25 for 259 yards passing though he was intercepted twice by Myles Redding. Miller passed Easton Stick for the school career total yards record with 11,406 after rolling up 299 Saturday. Mekhi Collins had 119 yards receiving.

