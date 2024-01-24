Miller, TCU launch first-half comeback to get past Oklahoma State 74-69

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 21 points and Micah Peavy scored 16 points, and TCU rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Oklahoma State 74-69. John Michael-Wright scored 16 points for Oklahoma State. Hicklen made two foul shots for the Cowboys to reduce their deficit to 72-69 with 1:02 left but failed to score again, missing a pair of 3-pointers in the last 32 seconds.

