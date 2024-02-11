Miller scores with 4.8 seconds left in OT to help the Canucks end their skid, beat the Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Miller scored just before the end of overtime, Thatcher Demko made 32 saves and the NHL-leading Vancouver Canucks ended their two-game losing streak by beating the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Sunday in the traditional Super Bowl Sunday matinee in the nation’s capital.

Despite Alex Ovechkin scoring again, the Capitals lost for a sixth time in seven games. Ovechkin has a goal in each of the past five games to reach 13 this season and 835 for his career — 60 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s record — his longest such streak since March 2021.

Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander scored for Vancouver. Hoglander’s goal came 71 seconds after Ovechkin put Washington ahead midway through the second period, and Miller scored with 4.8 seconds left in 3-on-3 OT off a turnover by Connor McMichael.

Nic Dowd scored 1:08 in to give the Capitals an early lead, the eighth goal of the season for a player whose trade value is increasing by the game. Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves in the loss.

His goalie tandem mate, Charlie Lindgren, also could fetch a nice return before the March 8 trade deadline, and the next few weeks could be busy for the Capitals if their struggles continue and they turn into one of the league’s biggest sellers. Pending free agents Anthony Mantha and Joel Edmundson could be among those heading elsewhere.

The Canucks already made a big move, acquiring center Elias Lindholm from Calgary just before the All-Star break. They’re now 2-2 since adding Lindholm, who gives them the depth down the middle they’ll need to try to get through the playoffs in the Western Conference.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Finish their five-game road trip Tuesday night at the Chicago Blackhawks.

Capitals: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.