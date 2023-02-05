Miller scores 29 as No. 8 Terps rout No. 10 Ohio State 90-54

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 16 of her 29 points in the third quarter, and No. 8 Maryland routed No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in the program’s most lopsided win over a top-10 opponent. Abby Meyers added 22 points and Shyanne Sellers contributed 19 for the Terrapins. They rebounded emphatically from their loss at No. 6 Iowa on Thursday night with a 36-point win. Taylor Thierry scored 21 for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have dropped four of five since starting the season 19-0.

