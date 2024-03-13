Miller scores 26 as No. 8 seed TCU holds off No. 9 seed Oklahoma 77-70 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Emanuel Miller had 26 points and eight rebounds, Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and No. 8 seed TCU beat No. 9 seed Oklahoma 77-70 victory in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday. The Horned Frogs advanced to play top-ranked Houston on Thursday. TCU dealt the No. 1 seed Cougars one of their three conference losses when they met in the regular season. Jalon Moore and Otega Oweh had 16 points apiece to lead Oklahoma in its last Big 12 Tournament before heading to the SEC. Milos Uzan finished with 15 points and Le’Tre Darthard had 12 for the Sooners.

