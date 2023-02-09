Miller scores 24, No. 3 Alabama races past Florida 97-69

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 24 points and made 4 of 8 3-pointers to lead No. 3 Alabama to a 97-69 victory over Florida. The Crimson Tide raced to a 29-point halftime lead against the Gators, who had knocked off then-No. 2 Tennessee a week earlier. Alabama matched the 1975-76 team for the program’s best record through 24 games, at 23-1. Mark Sears made 4 of 6 3s and scored 19 for Alabama, which buried 15 shots from long range. Colin Castleton led Florida with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

