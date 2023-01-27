Miller scores 23, No. 10 Maryland tops No. 13 Michigan 72-64

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 23 points, and No. 10 Maryland closed the first quarter with a 13-2 run and led the rest of the way in a 72-64 victory over No. 13 Michigan. Abby Meyers contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins, who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Lavender Briggs scored 14 points and Shyanne Sellers added 13. Maryland gained a measure of revenge after losing twice to Michigan last season. Michigan (16-5, 6-4) led 13-9 in the first quarter before a three-point play by Miller started Maryland’s big run. Briggs and Faith Masonius made 3-pointers during that stretch.

