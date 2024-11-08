Miller scores 20 with 9 rebounds, 9 assists as SMU beats FAMU 102-73

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin “Boopie” Miller scored 20 points with nine rebounds and nine assists and Yohan Traore added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help SMU beat Florda A&M 102-73. Chuck Harris made 4 of 6 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points for SMU (2-0). B.J. Edwards had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists and Keon Ambrose-Hylton scored 10 points. Miller — who started all 35 games and averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals last season for Wake Forest — scored 17 points in the first half and SMU took a 51-29 lead at intermission. Sterling Young led the Rattlers with 15 points. FAMU went without a made field goal for stretches of 3-. 4-, and 7-plus minutes in the first half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.