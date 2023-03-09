Miller scores 20 seconds into OT, Canucks beat Ducks 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night.

Miller beat goalie Lukas Dostal with a high wrist shot.

Miller also scored short-handed in the first period, Andrei Kuzmenko added a goal and Elias Pettersson had two assists to help Vancouver win its third straight. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots.

Troy Terry and Brock McGinn scored for Anaheim. Dostal made 31 saves.

UP NEXT

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save against Anaheim Ducks' Frank Vatrano (77) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/BEN NELMS Anaheim Ducks' Trevor Zegras (11) skates with the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/BEN NELMS Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) makes a save against Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish (37) as Canucks' J.T. Miller (9) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Nelms Previous Next

Ducks: At Calgary on Friday night in the finale of a three-game trip.

Canucks: Host Ottawa on Saturday night in the fifth game of a six-game homestand.

