Miller scores 19 points, Nelson Jr. has 15 and 10 assists as TCU beats Houston Christian 101-64

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller scored 19 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. had 15 points to go with a career-best 10 assists and unbeaten TCU rolled past winless Houston Christian 101-64. Micah Peavy added 15 points and JaKobe Coles chipped in 12 for TCU (6-0). Peavy has scored in double figures in each of the Horned Frogs’ six games. Coles had a team-high six of the Frogs’ 31 rebounds. TCU shot 58% (30 of 67) from the floor, made 18 of 22 free throws and had 26 assists. Jay Alvarez scored 21 points to lead the Huskies (0-5).

