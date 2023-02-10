Miller scores 18 as No. 8 Maryland pounds Northwestern 79-54

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 18 points and No. 8 Maryland beat struggling Northwestern 79-54. Brir McDaniel added 14 points, and the Terrapins followed up the program’s most lopsided win over a top 10 opponent with another dominant performance. Coming off a 90-54 romp over then-No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, Maryland outscored Northwestern 18-2 while holding the Wildcats without a field goal in the second quarter. The Terps took a 12-point lead to the locker room and never looked back.

