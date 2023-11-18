Miller, Salas rally Wake Forest to 71-61 victory over Towson in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kevin Miller had 25 points, Hunter Salas scored 24 and Wake Forest finished strong to beat Towson 71-61 in the consolation final of the Charleston Classic. Messiah Jones hit back-to-back baskets to give Towson (2-3) a 56-54 lead with 5:44 remaining. Salas hit a jumper to tie it and Miller took over from there, scoring 11 of the final 15 points for Wake Forest (2-2). Miller sank 11 of 17 shots from the floor for the Demon Deacons. Salas made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Freshman Tyler Tejada topped the Tigers with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.