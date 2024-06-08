Miller rescues South Africa to win over the Netherlands in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York (AP) — David Miller bailed South Africa out of deep trouble against the Netherlands with a clutch innings to win their Twenty20 World Cup clash by four wickets on Saturday.

Miller’s unbeaten 59 off 51 balls, with four sixes and three boundaries, rescued South Africa from 12-4 in the fifth over.

This was after the Netherlands was restricted to 103-9.

The Proteas were made to sweat hard before Miller and Tristan Stubbs, with 33, saved the day for them to reach 106-6 with seven balls remaining.

The Netherlands was going for a hat trick of wins against South Africa in World Cups, after winning their T20 in 2022 and one-day international in 2023.

