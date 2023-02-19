Miller, Pringle lead No. 1 Alabama over Georgia 108-59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 21 points, Nick Pringle had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Mark Sears made five 3-pointers in the first half to lead No. 1 Alabama to a 108-59 victory over Georgia. The Crimson Tide rebounded from their first SEC loss by racing to a 54-25 halftime lead and made 16 3-pointers. It was tied for the third-largest margin in an SEC win for Alabama, though still behind a 57-point romp over Vanderbilt last month. Justin Hill led Georgia with 17 points.

