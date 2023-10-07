Miller, Payton combine for 5 TDs, North Dakota State rolls past Missouri State 38-10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Cam Miller completed 16 of 20 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to lead North Dakota State to a 38-10 win over Missouri State. Cole Payton, Miller’s backup, passed for a touchdown and ran for one as NDSU won its 12th straight in the series. The Bison amassed 534 yards; 351 in the first half when they led 28-7. Miller had a 23-yard pass to Zach Mathis and a 9-yard run in the first quarter, the two scoring drives combined for 150 yards and a 14-0 lead. The Bears came back with a long drive for their only touchdown, a 21-yard pass from Jordan Pachot to Raylen Sharpe.

