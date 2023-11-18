Miller, Nelson propel TCU to 86-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emanuel Miller and Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 13 points apiece and TCU breezed to an 86-52 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Miller sank 5 of 9 shots, adding five assists, four rebounds and two blocked shots for the Horned Frogs (4-0). Nelson hit 4 of 6 shots with a 3-pointer, adding five steals. Micah Peavy totaled 12 points and four assists. Reserve Avery Anderson III scored 12 on 5-for-7 shooting with a 3-pointer, adding four steals and three assists. Rayquan Brown scored 17 points for the Delta Devils (0-4).

