Miller Moss wins starting QB job at No. 23 USC, tasked with succeeding Caleb Williams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Miller Moss has been named the starting quarterback at No. 23 Southern California, succeeding 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams. Moss, a redshirt junior from Los Angeles, had been competing with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava in training camp to replace Williams, now the starter for the Chicago Bears. Moss was the frontrunner after his strong performance in the Holiday Bowl when he threw for 372 yards and a Pac-12 bowl record six touchdowns against one interception in the 42-28 win over Louisville to earn offensive MVP honors.

