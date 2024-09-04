Miller Moss makes first home start when No. 13 USC looks to build on big opening win against Utah St

Coming off a last-second 27-20 win over then-No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas on Sunday and with their Big Ten debut at No. 10 Michigan up next on Sept. 21, the Trojans will try to avoid looking past the Aggies in their home opener. Utah State opened its season under interim coach Nate Dreiling with a 36-14 win over Robert Morris and will now attempt to pull off the biggest win in school history.

