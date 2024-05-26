Miller homers twice, joins Obee with grand slam as Duke romps past Florida State 16-4 for ACC title

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Ben Miller and Devin Obee hit grand slams and Miller added a two-run shot as No. 6 seed Duke rolled to a 16-4 victory over fifth-seeded Florida State in the championship game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, earning the Blue Devils a regional berth. Miller homered with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning to put Duke (39-18) on top 9-2 and Obee’s blast increased the Blue Devils’ advantage to 14-4, capping a five-run sixth. Florida State (42-15) grabbed a 2-0 lead two batters into the game following a Max Williams single and a Cam Smith home run off Duke starter James Tallon.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.