Miller gets double-double, No. 21 Colorado women beat ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quay Miller had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Tameiya Sadler added a season-high 16 points and No. 21 Colorado beat Arizona State 70-62. Colorado was ahead by as many as 15 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 62-60 with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter. Frida Formann ended Colorado’s field-goal drought by banking in a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to spark a 6-0 run for an eight-point lead. Jaylyn Sherrod sealed it at the free-throw line with 10.1 seconds left. Formann finished with eight points and Sherrod had eight points and five assists for Colorado.

