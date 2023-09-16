Miller accounts for 4 TDs, leads North Dakota State over Central Arkansas 49-31

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller accounted for four touchdowns and North Dakota State rolled to a 49-31 victory over Central Arkansas. Miller was 18-of-19 passing for 200 yards with two touchdowns and had 19 yards rushing with a pair of touchdown runs. Miller broke loose on a 13-yard scoring run that stretched the Bison’s lead to 42-17 midway through the third quarter. TaMerik Williams added 83 yards on the ground on 13 carries with a score for the Bison. ShunDerrick Powell ran for 148 of his 218 yards in the first half and had two touchdowns for Central Arkansas (1-2).

