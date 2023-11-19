Miller accounts for 2 TDs, Wissler runs for another; Southern Utah beats Utah Tech 24-16

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller passed for a touchdown and ran for another, Braedon Wissler had 130 yards rushing and a TD and Southern Utah beat Utah Tech 24-16. Miller was 16-of-27 passing for 165 yards. He scored on a 7-yard run midway through the second quarter and threw a 3-yard TD pass to Isaiah Wooden that made it 14-6 with 3:25 left in the first half. Targhee Lambson had 138 yards rushing on 14 carries for Southern Utah. Nygel Osborne ripped off a 38-yard run and scored on a 6-yard scamper the following play to give Utah Tech a 16-14 lead early in the third quarter. Tyler Graham kicked a 31-yard field goal less than 2 minutes later and Thunderbirds led the rest of the way.

