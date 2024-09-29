Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia wins 50th edition of Berlin Marathon

BERLIN (AP) — Milkesa Mengesha of Ethiopia has won the Berlin Marathon in a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds. The time was yet to be made official on Sunday. Compatriot Tigist Ketema won the women’s race in an as-yet unofficial time of 2:16:42. The 24-year-old Mengesha finished strongly to finish ahead of Kenyans Cybrian Kotut and Stephen Kiprop in the 50th edition of the race. Haymanot Alew of Ethiopia was fourth. Ethiopia’s Tigist Ketema won the women’s race. Conditions were perfect on a sunny crisp autumn day in the German capital.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.