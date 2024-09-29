Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema of Ethiopia win 50th edition of Berlin Marathon races

BERLIN (AP) — Ethiopians Milkesa Mengesha and Tigist Ketema have won the men’s and women’s races in the 50th edition of the Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The 24-year-old Mengesha finished strongly and ran a personal best time of 2 hours, 3 minutes and 17 seconds to finish ahead of Kenyans Cybrian Kotut and Stephen Kiprop in the men’s race. The women’s result was clear long before as Ketema dropped her rivals before the half-way mark and finished in 2:16:42 – the third fastest time recorded in Berlin. Conditions were perfect on a sunny crisp autumn day in the German capital.

