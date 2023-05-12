Milinkovic-Savic heads in late equalizer for Lazio against Lecce

ROME (AP) — Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalized in stoppage time to earn Lazio a 2-2 draw with relegation-threatened Lecce in Serie A. Ciro Immobile put Lazio ahead early on. Then Remi Oudin scored twice either side of halftime to put Lecce ahead. Milinkovic-Savic headed in following a deflected cross from Pedro. Lazio moved within one point of second-placed Juventus. Lecce moved five points above the drop zone with three matches to play.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.