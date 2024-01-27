Milik sees red and Serie A leader Juventus draws with lowly Empoli

By DANIELLA MATAR The Associated Press
Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso reacts after missing a shot on goal, during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Empoli, at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marco Alpozzi]

MILAN (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik could have cost Juventus dearly. Juventus has been held to 1-1 by relegation-threatened Empoli after Milik was sent off in the 18th minute. Massimiliano Allegri’s team could lose the Serie A lead. The Bianconeri have inched two points clear of second-placed Inter but the Nerrazzurri have played two matches fewer and visit Fiorentina on Sunday. Third-placed AC Milan hosts Bologna later. Atalanta kept up its push for a spot in next season’s Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over lowly Udinese.

