Milik sees red and Juventus draws with Empoli. AC Milan misses 2 penalties in draw

MILAN (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik could have cost Juventus dearly. Juventus has been held to 1-1 by relegation-threatened Empoli after Milik was sent off in the 18th minute. Massimiliano Allegri’s team could lose the Serie A lead. The Bianconeri have inched two points clear of second-placed Inter but the Nerrazzurri have played two matches fewer and visit Fiorentina on Sunday. AC Milan missed two penalties and Bologna scored one of its own to snatch a 2-2 draw at San Siro in a match that was briefly halted for an anti-racism message. Atalanta kept up its push for a spot in next season’s Champions League with a comfortable 2-0 win over lowly Udinese.

