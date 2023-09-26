Milik scrambles in Juventus’ winner for 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Lecce in Serie A

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik has scored for Juventus to beat Lecce 1-0 and deal the visitors their first Serie A loss of the season. Milik made the breakthrough in the 57th minute when he emerged at the back post to convert from close range after Adrien Rabiot headed on Weston McKennie’s cross. A VAR check confirmed the Poland striker was onside. Lecce was one of only two remaining teams along with Inter Milan to remain unbeaten after the opening five rounds but the visitors lacked the attacking threat to trouble Juve’s well-organized defense.

