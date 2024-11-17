Milicic, Zeigler lead No. 11 Tennessee to 103-68 win over Austin Peay

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler had 19 points and eight assists to lead No. 11 Tennessee to a 103-68 victory over Austin Peay. Jordan Gainey scored 15, Cade Phillips added 13 and Felix Okpara had 12 points to help the Volunteers. Jahmai Mashack also scored 10 for Tennessee. Isaac Haney had 22 points, and LJ Thomas scored 20 to lead the way for the Governors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.