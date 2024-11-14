Milicic scores 18 points as No. 11 Tennessee beats Montana 92-57

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr. had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Montana 92-57. Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara and Cameron Carr each scored 13 points for the 3-0 Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The 6-foot-10 Milicic also had two steals and made two 3-pointers. Money Williams led 2-2 Montana with 30 points.

