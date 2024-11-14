Milicic scores 18 points as No. 11 Tennessee beats Montana 92-57

By AL LESAR The Associated Press
Tennessee forward Igor Milicic Jr. (7) goes for a shot between Montana guard Joe Pridgen (11) and forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Igor Milicic Jr. had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and No. 11 Tennessee beat Montana 92-57. Chaz Lanier, Felix Okpara and Cameron Carr each scored 13 points for the 3-0 Volunteers. Zakai Zeigler had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The 6-foot-10 Milicic also had two steals and made two 3-pointers. Money Williams led 2-2 Montana with 30 points.

