Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beats 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — A first senior goal by 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley set Newcastle on its way to a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham and a seventh successive victory in the English Premier League. Miley was thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton joined Newcastle’s lengthy injury list. He fired the Magpies into a 57th-minute lead before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn added more goals. Fulham striker Raul Jimenez was sent off in the 22nd for jumping into Sean Longstaff and knocking the midfielder to the ground with his backside. The Mexico international was initially given a yellow card and it was upgraded to red after a video review. Newcastle ended a run of three straight defeats,

