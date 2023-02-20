Milestones behind him, Cabrera hopes for fun final year

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Miguel Cabrera sounds at ease with his decision to call it a career. The Detroit slugger joked with reporters in his usual playful way and insisted he doesn’t need opponents to lavish him with attention. That will likely come this season whether he wants it or not. Two decades after his big league debut as a 20-year-old Florida Marlin, Cabrera is entering his final season. He’s hoping for good health and more wins for the Tigers. Cabrera hit his 500th home run two years ago. Last season he reached 3,000 hits.

