Miles Russell to make PGA Tour debut as 15-year-old amateur at Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Fifteen-year-old Miles Russell has accepted a sponsor exemption to make his PGA Tour debut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The Florida teen became the youngest player in Korn Ferry Tour history to make a cut in April. Rickie Fowler will try to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title at the Detroit Golf Club starting June 27. Russell shot a 5-under 66 in April at the Lecom Suncoast Classic in Florida to make the cut on the PGA Tour’s developmental circuit. The high school freshman from Jacksonville Beach has been taking online classes since the eighth grade.

