Miles Russell is 15. He sets Korn Ferry Tour record as the youngest player to make the cut

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) — Miles Russell is a 15-year-old freshman in high school. Now he’s in the Korn Ferry Tour record book as the youngest player to make the cut in the 35-year history of the PGA Tour’s top developmental circuit. Russell shot 68 in the first round of the Lecom Suncoast Classic. And on Friday he had two eagles and two birdies through 11 holes to make it easily. He shot a 66. Now he’s only six shots out of the lead. Russell was the junior golfer of the year in 2023. And last month he nearly qualified for the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour.

