Miles, No. 11 TCU lead throughout in 79-52 win over Oklahoma

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points for 16-4 TCU. Emanuel Miller 10 rebounds. C.J. Noland had 11 points for the 11-9 Sooners, who lost their third game in a row. TCU also scored the first 11 points after halftime to extend their lead to 55-27.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) drives to the basket between TCU's Souleymane Doumbia, left, and Micah Peavy (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez
TCU coach Jamie Dixon shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez
Oklahoma guard Joe Bamisile (4) defends as TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) looks to make a pass in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez