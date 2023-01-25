Miles, No. 11 TCU lead throughout in 79-52 win over Oklahoma

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
TCU guard Damion Baugh (10) celebrates sinking a 3-point shot during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and 11th-ranked TCU led throughout in a 79-52 win over Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game’s first 11 points back at home. Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points for 16-4 TCU. Emanuel Miller 10 rebounds. C.J. Noland had 11 points for the 11-9 Sooners, who lost their third game in a row. TCU also scored the first 11 points after halftime to extend their lead to 55-27.

