Miles Mikolas’ no-hit bid for Cardinals broken up by Pirates in 7th inning

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas’ bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Bryan Reynolds tripled for the Pittsburgh Pirates leading off the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Reynolds drove a 1-1 pitch from Mikolas off the center-field wall. The right-hander had struck out five and walked one. He threw 71 pitches over the first six innings in a scoreless duel with prized Pirates rookie Paul Skenes. Mikolas retired his first 16 batters before walking Yasmani Grandal on a full count with one out in the sixth. Jack Suwinski then struck out and Andrew McCutchen flied out. Mikolas came within one out of a no-hitter against Pittsburgh in the second game of a home doubleheader on June 14, 2022.

