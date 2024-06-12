Miles Mikolas’ no-hit bid for Cardinals broken up by Pirates in 7th inning

By The Associated Press
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas walks back to the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Roberson]

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Miles Mikolas’ bid for a no-hitter was broken up when Bryan Reynolds tripled for the Pittsburgh Pirates leading off the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. Reynolds drove a 1-1 pitch from Mikolas off the center-field wall. The right-hander had struck out five and walked one. He threw 71 pitches over the first six innings in a scoreless duel with prized Pirates rookie Paul Skenes. Mikolas retired his first 16 batters before walking Yasmani Grandal on a full count with one out in the sixth. Jack Suwinski then struck out and Andrew McCutchen flied out. Mikolas came within one out of a no-hitter against Pittsburgh in the second game of a home doubleheader on June 14, 2022.

