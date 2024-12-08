Miles Kelly helps No. 2 Auburn beat Richmond 98-54

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford each scored 15 points, and No. 2 Auburn beat Richmond 98-54. Bouncing back nicely after a loss at Duke, Auburn had six players score in double figures. Chad Baker-Mazara had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Denver Jones made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points. Johni Broome had 11 points, six assists and two blocks for the 8-1 Tigers. Richmond was led by Mikkel Tyne’s 16 points.

