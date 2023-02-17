Miles hits buzzer-beater, No. 10 Notre Dame beats Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer to give No. 10 Notre Dame a 78-76 victory over Louisville. The Cardinals’ Olivia Cochran had tied the game on a layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. The Irish called timeout to advance the ball to midcourt. Miles took a pass at the top of the key, drove to her right and hit the contested shot from the wing. Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting. Hailey Van Lith led Louisville with 19 points.

