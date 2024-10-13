Miles Hastings throws for 458 yards and four TDs as UC Davis routs Cal Poly 56-10

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three of his four touchdown passes in the first half and FCS No. 6-ranked UC Davis routed Cal Poly 56-10 in a Big Sky Conference game. Hastings entered the game ranked No. 3 in total yards passing, and he added 458 yards, completing 27 of 30 attempts to amass 2,186 yards through seven games.

