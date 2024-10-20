Miles Hastings throws 4 TD passes as No. 6 UC Davis holds off Eastern Washington 48-38

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Lan Larison ran for 182 yards and a touchdown and Miles Hastings threw four touchdown passes, including a 90-yarder to Samuel Gbatu Jr. early in the fourth quarter as UC Davis held off Eastern Washington 48-38. The Aggies, the No. 6-ranked team in the latest FCS coaches’ poll, remain atop the Big Sky Conference at 4-0.

