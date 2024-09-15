Miles Hastings throws 2 TD passes; UC Davis holds off Southern Utah 24-21

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Miles Hastings threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns to lead UC Davis to a 24-21 victory over Southern Utah. Bronson Barron led Southern Utah to the UC Davis 43 before throwing an interception with 25 seconds left. Lan Larison ran for 88 yards on 15 carries for UC Davis (2-1). Targhee Lambson’s 3-yard TD run gave the Thunderbirds a 14-3 lead late in the second quarter, and his 2-yard TD run capped the scoring with 5:13 to play. Lambson finished with 149 yards rushing on 24 carries for Southern Utah (1-2).

