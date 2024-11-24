Miles Hastings, Lan Larinson help UC Davis escape with 42-39 victory over Sacramento State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings threw three touchdown passes for UC Davis, but it was Lan Larinson’s 59-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter that helped the Aggies hold off Sacramento State 42-39 in a regular-season finale. The Aggies (10-2, 7-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 5 in the FCS coaches poll and awaiting an at-large bid to the playoffs, survived an upset effort by the Hornets (3-9, 1-7) and another letdown after getting within a two-point conversion of forcing overtime in a 30-28 loss to undefeated No. 2 Montana State with the conference championship on the line last Saturday.

