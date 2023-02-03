Miles, Citron lead No. 9 Irish past Boston College 72-59

BOSTON (AP) — Olivia Miles combined with Sonia Citron to score 14 straight points in the fourth quarter, when No. 9 Notre Dame pulled away from Boston College to win 72-59. Miles scored 22 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds. Citron scored 23, and KK Bransford scored 10 points with eight rebounds to help the Irish bounce back from their first league loss of the season. They lost to North Carolina State on Sunday. Maria Gakdeng scored 16 pointsfor BC. The Eagles beat Pittsburgh on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak. They were looking for their second victory over a Top 25 team this season, having also beaten then-No. 10 N.C. State on Jan. 5.

