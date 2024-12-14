Miles Bridges returns to Hornets’ lineup for game against Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Charlotte Hornets got a boost in their front court, with forward Miles Bridges returning to the lineup against the Chicago Bulls after missing 10 games because of a bruised right knee. The 6-foot-7 Bridges had not played since a loss at Brooklyn on Nov. 19. He was averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds. Rookie forward Tidjane Salaun was also available after missing the previous two games because of a sprained left ankle. The Hornets had lost 12 of 15. They dropped eight in a row before winning at Indianapolis on Sunday.

