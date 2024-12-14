Miles Bridges returns to Hornets’ lineup for game against Bulls

By The Associated Press
Charlotte Hornets' Miles Bridges (0) grabs a rebound in front of Cleveland Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, right, and LaMelo Ball (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Nov 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

CHICAGO (AP) — The struggling Charlotte Hornets got a boost in their front court, with forward Miles Bridges returning to the lineup against the Chicago Bulls after missing 10 games because of a bruised right knee. The 6-foot-7 Bridges had not played since a loss at Brooklyn on Nov. 19. He was averaging 16 points and 6.5 rebounds. Rookie forward Tidjane Salaun was also available after missing the previous two games because of a sprained left ankle. The Hornets had lost 12 of 15. They dropped eight in a row before winning at Indianapolis on Sunday.

