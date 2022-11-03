Miles Bridges pleads no contest to domestic violence charge

Miles Bridges has pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent, agreeing to do so in exchange for three years probation and no jail time. The restricted free agent will also have to complete 52 weeks of parenting classes, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 100 hours of community service as part of the agreement. He had been facing three felony domestic violence charges. They stemmed from accusations that he assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in June.

