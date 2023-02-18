Miles back for No. 22 TCU; Frogs score 100, end 4-game skid

By STEPHEN HAWKINS The Associated Press
TCU guard Mike Miles Jr. (1) celebrates sinking a three-point shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. had 15 points in his first game in three weeks, five other TCU players also scored in double figures and the 22nd-ranked Horned Frogs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 100-75 win over Oklahoma State. The 18-9 Frogs had lost five of six games. That stretch began with a loss Jan. 28 at Mississippi State, the game in which Miles hyperextended his right knee in the opening four minutes. Emanuel Miller had 18 points to lead TCU, which shot a season-high 68.4% from the field. Damion Baugh had 16 points with 11 assists. Bryce Thompson had 18 points and John-Michael White 15 for the 16-11 Cowboys.

