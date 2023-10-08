Milano injury ‘not looking good’ for Bills. McDermott questions London travel plans vs rested Jags

LONDON (AP) — The Bills arrived jolly. They came out flat. They’re going home battered. Buffalo rallied but fell short in a 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Starting linebacker Matt Milano left early with a knee injury that is “not looking good,” said coach Sean McDermott. He’s not optimistic about DaQuan Jones, either. The defensive end injured a pectoral muscle. And McDermott is definitely not pleased with the scenario of arriving in London on Friday to play a team that had already been in the British capital for a week. He said “they had better energy than we did.” The Jaguars stayed in town after beating the Atlanta Falcons last week at Wembley Stadium.

